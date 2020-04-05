|
|
LULA BELL HAYES, 87, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
She was a retired employee of Kmart.
Lula was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Vallie Breedlove Roberts; infant son, Larry Wayne Hayes; daughter, Phyllis Lett; and siblings, Louise Byrd and Harley Roberts.
She is survived by sons, Michael and Randy Hayes; daughter, Diana (Joe) Fisher; siblings, Maggie Abbott, Mable Waits, Buster (Norma) Roberts, Rose (Forrest) Johnston, Harry (Phyllis) Roberts, Julia Roberts, Robert (Nora) Roberts, Rebecca (Walter) Cook, and Arthur (Mary) Roberts; and four grandchildren, Krissy, Justin, Chelsey and Dallas Michael; five great - grandchildren, four great - great - grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, with Pastor Richard McCallister officiating at the Ortin Heights Cemetery in Rock Branch.
The family will have a private gathering at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Riverside Health and Rehabilitation and in mom's words "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020