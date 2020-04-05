Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Bell Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Bell Hayes Obituary

LULA BELL HAYES, 87, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
She was a retired employee of Kmart.
Lula was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Vallie Breedlove Roberts; infant son, Larry Wayne Hayes; daughter, Phyllis Lett; and siblings, Louise Byrd and Harley Roberts.
She is survived by sons, Michael and Randy Hayes; daughter, Diana (Joe) Fisher; siblings, Maggie Abbott, Mable Waits, Buster (Norma) Roberts, Rose (Forrest) Johnston, Harry (Phyllis) Roberts, Julia Roberts, Robert (Nora) Roberts, Rebecca (Walter) Cook, and Arthur (Mary) Roberts; and four grandchildren, Krissy, Justin, Chelsey and Dallas Michael; five great - grandchildren, four great - great - grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, with Pastor Richard McCallister officiating at the Ortin Heights Cemetery in Rock Branch.
The family will have a private gathering at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Riverside Health and Rehabilitation and in mom's words "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -