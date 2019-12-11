|
LULA BELLE KILE, 80, died after a long illness on December 9, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Harvey and Pearl Dillon.
Lula Belle was a graduate of Sherman High School. She was married to her lifetime sweetheart, Donnie Kile, on June 20, 1959. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Eugene Dillon; sisters, Ladena Dillon and Eva Mae Nabil.
Surviving: Brother, Roland "Sandra" Dillon, and sister, Janice "David' Cabell; her children, Kimberley "Mike' Clay, Dwight "Lorie" Kile, Julie "Randy" Wells; grandchildren, Ashlei "Brandon" Belcher, Candace "Jamie" Barker, Caitlyn "Matthew" Pettry, Dylan "Caitlyn" Clay, Dwight David "MacKenzie" Kile, Kylie "Preston" Jones, Brandie Wells, Andrew Wells; great - grandchildren, Bella and Gianna Belcher, Darla Jones, Nolyn and Elias Barker. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Whitesville Ambulance Service and the Whitesville Fire Department for taking such good care of Mom.
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon, December 13, at Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith, with Pastor June Ferrell, Pastor Robbie Brown, and Pastor Matt Epling officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019