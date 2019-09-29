Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyda Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyda Jane (Jones) Barker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyda Jane (Jones) Barker Obituary
LYDA JANE (JONES) BARKER, 79, of Foster, passed away September 26, 2019, after a short illness.
She was born in Charleston, on March 1, 1940, to Boyd and Opal Jones and was a 1958 graduate of Van High School and a graduate of Southern WV Community College. Lyda retired after 28 years of service with Boone National Bank (now Premiere Bank) in Madison.
Lyda was lovingly married for 55 years to Weldon Barker, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her father and mother, Boyd and Opal Jones; brothers, Howell, Charles, Douglas, Tommy, Paul, Roger, and John; sister, Lois Ann; and daughter Stacey Barker.
Surviving are daughters Kara Barker Price (Bret Price) and Marla Barker Brown (Jeremy Brown); grandchildren Shane Price, Cory Price, Hannah Bennett, Kacie Brown, and Emma Brown; sister Peggy Jones Setser; and many loving extended family members and friends.
A service celebrating Lyda's life will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, September 30, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Dr. Garry Bowman officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time. Lyda will be buried among family at Mid-Ferrell cemetery in Bandytown.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now