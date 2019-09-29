|
LYDA JANE (JONES) BARKER, 79, of Foster, passed away September 26, 2019, after a short illness.
She was born in Charleston, on March 1, 1940, to Boyd and Opal Jones and was a 1958 graduate of Van High School and a graduate of Southern WV Community College. Lyda retired after 28 years of service with Boone National Bank (now Premiere Bank) in Madison.
Lyda was lovingly married for 55 years to Weldon Barker, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her father and mother, Boyd and Opal Jones; brothers, Howell, Charles, Douglas, Tommy, Paul, Roger, and John; sister, Lois Ann; and daughter Stacey Barker.
Surviving are daughters Kara Barker Price (Bret Price) and Marla Barker Brown (Jeremy Brown); grandchildren Shane Price, Cory Price, Hannah Bennett, Kacie Brown, and Emma Brown; sister Peggy Jones Setser; and many loving extended family members and friends.
A service celebrating Lyda's life will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, September 30, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Dr. Garry Bowman officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time. Lyda will be buried among family at Mid-Ferrell cemetery in Bandytown.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019