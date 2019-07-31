|
|
LYLE EUGENE "GENE" FISHER, a.k.a. "Goofy," 84, of Given, passed away July 29, 2019, at Eldercare of Ripley surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
He was born April 7, 1935, in Sissonville, a son of the late Aubrey and Wavie Monday Fisher. Gene was an Air Force Veteran and a retired Truck Driver for Exxon Mobil. He attended Fisher Chapel and loved Gospel Music. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Jarrett Fisher; son, Randy (Shannon) Fisher of Given; daughters, Regina Burdette of Given, Renita (Jeff) Harrison of Pt. Pleasant and Renee (Ronnie) Shamblin of Kenna; brother, Rex (Geebie) Fisher of Sissonville; sister-in-law, Betty Fisher of Sissonville. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tony Burdette; brother, Bob Fisher; and sister, Jewell Cavender.
A celebration of Gene's life will be 6 p.m. Friday, August 2, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor Jerry Bonnett and Jay Carnell officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Eldercare for their love and care, and honoring Gene's Military service as he departed the facility following his passing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019