|
|
LYNDA JOYCE (CORNS) BRADY, 71, went home to her loving Savior Monday, February 24, 2020, after a short illness.
Born September 3, 1948 in Charleston, to Cesil and Bessie Corns.
A 1966 graduate of George Washington High School, she was a homemaker and florist before her second career as a teacher and librarian in Kanawha and Putnam Counties. She graduated with her Bachelor's degree in education from WV State and Master's in Library Science from Marshall. She retired from Poca High School.
Lyn was an active member of Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans. She particularly enjoyed helping in the kitchen and singing in the choir.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Elbert B. Brady; son, Jeff Brady (Carolyn); daughter, Lori Brady Choueiri (Mark); her beloved grandchildren, Jeb, Matthew, Will, Alana, Nate, and Ariana; sister, Kitty Corns; and nephew, Brandon Corns (Rebecca).
Service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at the Highlawn Baptist Church, 2504 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 731, St. Albans, WV 25177 or www.Gideons.org.
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
Romans 8:28 Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020