LYNZIE JAIDEN HICKS, 12, of Sod, W.Va., passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Lynzie was born January 9, 2008.
Lynzie was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Daisy Sowards; step grandfather, Franklin Sowards; and uncle, Josh Miles.
She is survived by her loving father, Duane Hicks and fiancee Kelly Ramella of Cross Lanes; loving mother, Tracy Whitfield (Soloman Whitfield) of Sod; two brothers, Sean and Ethan Hicks; uncles, Michael Miller, Steven Tackett, Ronald Hicks; grandparents, Joey and Connie Miller; aunt, Gloria Gay; cousins, James Miller, Amy and Andrew Boner; and many little cousins who loved her deeply.
Lynzie had a great big loving family who will miss her more than words could describe. She will always and forever remain in our hearts, thoughts and in our prayers.
"You can now rest softly in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, who will take wonderful care of you. Until we see you again, we all love you Lynzie Bug."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020