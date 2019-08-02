|
M. LOUISE (SIGMAN) PLYMALE, age 89, of Erbacon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Louise was born May 11, 1930, in Erbacon and was the daughter of the late Newman R. and Mildred Ora Hoard Sigman.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, PJ "Jack" Plymale; sons, James L. and George T. Plymale; sisters, Kathleen Dillon, Alice Mae Rose, Anna Ruth Wolverton, Wilma Jean Black and Martha J. Myers; and also a brother, Ralph Sigmon.
Louise was a lifelong member of the Erbacon Community Church where she had previously served as adult Sunday school teacher. She was a Webster County teacher for 40 years and was a 4-H leader for decades and served as an election poll worker. Louise loved flowers, gardening and photography.
Survivors include her children, Kenny (Debbie) Plymale, Sharon K. (Greg) Tucker and Nancy L. (Todd) Soucier; eight grandchildren and 14 great - grandchildren; sisters, Linda Lou Miller and Helen Kay Wilson; and many other extended family members.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Erbacon Community Church, with Pastor Don Bean officiating. Burial will follow at Erbacon Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, W.Va.
