M. SHARON MALCOLM, 72, of Mink Shoals, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on September 30, 2019.
Sharon was born on July 11, 1947, in Bath, Michigan, to the late Maxwell Kelly Malcolm and Alberta Lee Reynolds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Max, Bruce and David Malcolm, and her sisters, Cora and Florence Malcolm, Marilyn Redmond and Alberta Lovegrove.
Sharon is survived by her son, Dr. John Hunter Lewis (Tammy) of Charleston, and daughter, Martha Dawn Mullins (Sam) of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Matthew Hunter Lewis and Emily Grace Lewis; siblings, Melody Calacino and John and Melvin Malcolm; and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon attended Nicholas County High School and Beckley Jr. College. She obtained a Board of Regents Degree in Business and Management.
She was the first woman to serve as doorkeeper in the WV House of Delegates; the first female Assistant Sergeant of Arms for the WV State Senate; and the only person to serve two terms as President of the South Charleston Woman's Club.
Sharon represented House District 39 in the WV Legislature. She was appointed on March 22, 2018, by Governor Jim Justice. Then she was elected to her seat in the 2018 general election and was currently campaigning for her re-election next year.
Sharon was also an active member of the Republican Women's Club, the Charleston Woman's Club, the Midland Garden Club, the NRA, and the Charleston FOP.
Her favorite things in life were Christmas, going to the beach and her two grandchildren. She currently attended Maranatha Baptist Church.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Kevan Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
A private burial will follow at Sharon's family cemetery in Nicholas County.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019