

MABLE (DEAL) FOSTER, 78, of Charleston, departed this early life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

She was born December 18, 1940, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Richard and Anna Deal. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ray Deal and Richard Harlan Deal; sister, Frances Fisher; and niece Tammy Thomas.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Fosters; sons, Steve (Betty) and Christopher (Pam); daughter, Laura Agarwal (Sanjay); sister, Lynn Long (Joe); brother, Sam Deal (Bonnie); brother-in-law, Charles Fisher; grandchildren, James, Josh, Justin, Amanda, Amisha, Rene, and Rohan; and 13 great - grandchildren.

She loved motorcycle trips with Don, evenings on the porch and working outdoor in her garden. She was a 1957 graduate of Sissonville High School and a member of The Church of Latter Day Saints.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, with Warren Pennington officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Milam Hamilton Cemetery on Frogs Creek, Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home.

Online condolence can be left by visiting www.long fisherfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019