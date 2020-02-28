|
MACEL HANDY, 97, of Hurricane, passed away February 25, 2020, at Putnam Center, Hurricane.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ernest L. Handy; grandsons, James Cremeans Jr. and David L. Handy; granddaughter, Debra K. Handy; and daughter - in - law, Brenda Handy.
She is survived by her son, Ernest Handy Jr.; daughters, Frances Knight (Danny) of Hedgesville, Carol Cremeans (Jim) and Connie Ellis (Clyde), both of Hurricane; seven grandchildren; 11 great - grandchildren, and 12 great - great - grandchildren, with another great - great - grandchild on the way; sister-in-law, Geraldine Hanson, and many nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank Hospice for their excellent care and love given to Mom; especially Vickie, Pedra, Nicole and Sara. Thanks to Tim (RN), Mary (RN) and Jenny and Jamie for their care of Mom while at the nursing facility. A very special thank you to Susan Reynolds, Mom's angel, and Faith and Roger Null for their love and assistance.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020