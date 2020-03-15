|
|
MACK EDWARD BURRIS, a longtime resident of Gainesville, Fla., passed away March 10, 2020, of a sudden illness at the age of 61.
Mack was born in Charleston, W.Va., on August 7, 1958, to the late John and Ruby Burris.
He graduated from Charleston High School in 1977. After graduation, he worked for Shoney's until he transferred to Gainesville, Fla., as an area supervisor. He worked there until becoming a businessman, owning a grocery store and restaurant. Where he became a true Gator fan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Yada Burris; his brother, Larry Burris Sr. (Eva) of Va.; nephew, Col. Larry Burris Jr. ( Amy) of Ga.; niece, Lanie Cash (Greg) of Tenn., and many grand nephews and nieces and loving family members and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Graceland Memorial Park, 100 Graceland Circle, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020