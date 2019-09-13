Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MacKenzie Taggart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MacKenzie A. Taggart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MacKenzie A. Taggart Obituary
MacKENZIE A. TAGGART, formerly known as Christopher A. Oxley, 36, of Charleston, passed away August 30, 2019, at CAMC General Division.
He is survived by his mother, Destiny / Terry L. Oxley; father, Mike Allen; son, Kyle Oxley; brother, Hank Himes; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
MacKenzie attended Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.
Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with Rev. Donald Biram officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MacKenzie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now