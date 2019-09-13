|
MacKENZIE A. TAGGART, formerly known as Christopher A. Oxley, 36, of Charleston, passed away August 30, 2019, at CAMC General Division.
He is survived by his mother, Destiny / Terry L. Oxley; father, Mike Allen; son, Kyle Oxley; brother, Hank Himes; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
MacKenzie attended Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.
Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with Rev. Donald Biram officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019