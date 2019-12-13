Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
View Map
Mrs. MADELINE LOUISE HUTCHINSON, 80, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord December 11, 2019.
Madeline was raised in Putnam County before moving to Griffin, GA. She and her husband returned to St. Albans in 2018. She is retired from Cronic Automotive. She is a graduate of Hurricane High School and attended Maranatha Fellowship Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Dolly Ashworth.
She is survived by her husband, Hutch; children, Ted and his wife Suzette Pate, and Sandra and her husband Brian Holmes; step-children, Carl and his wife Nancy Hutchinson, and Pamela and her husband Garry Wesenberg; brother, Samuel Eugene and his wife Sadie Ashworth; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Madeline Hutchinson will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jay Arn officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019
