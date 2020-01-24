Home

Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
(304) 587-4244
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Glasgow, WV
View Map
Madeline Rose (Ewing) Sizemore

Madeline Rose (Ewing) Sizemore Obituary
Mother, MADELINE ROSE (EWING) SIZEMORE, of Deepwater, passed away in her sleep January 18, 2020, at home/ She was 92.
She loved all her children and grandchildren deeply. She cared about the people she met in life; those that knew her knew that she was a kind and loving person.
She always said she was blessed to have so many children and to have four generations of grandchildren. She said she might not have known all of them but she loved them all the same.
Graveside services for Madeline will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may send online condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com. Pennington - Smith is honored to serve the Sizemore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020
