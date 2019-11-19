|
|
MADGALINE "MADGE" REYNOLDS CARPER, 86, died Friday, November 15, at Jane's Place Personal Care Home in Spencer of a lengthy illness.
She was born on September 30, 1933 to Austin and Rosie Holbert Reynolds, of Clio. She and lived there for many years before moving to South Charleston and Cross Lanes where she resided for 39 years.
Madgaline married Roscoe Carper in September of 1955 and they had three children together. She was a homemaker and loved to collect and read cookbooks. She loved to cook and was known for her chicken 'n' dumplings, pinto beans, cornbread, and cream tomatoes.
She attended several churches in her lifetime, Hurricane Baptist Church, Tyler Mountain Community Chapel and God's Lighthouse. She loved listening to gospel music and preaching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe; son, Austin; brothers, Curtis and Scoval Reynolds; and sister, Georgie Seabolt.
Madgaline is survived by son, Roscoe (Diane) Carper of Lewisburg; daughter, Debra (Greg) Payne of Elkview; grandchildren, David (Julie) Payne of South Charleston, Amanda Carper of Lewisburg, Travis Carper who is serving in the Air Force and stationed in Sumter, South Carolina; one great granddaughter; and 3 great grandsons.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care and Jane Rosiek, with whom she resided for the last nine months, for the excellent care given to her. Also, thanks to Becky Rhodes, Tammy Smith, and Pat Conrad who spent nights with her for the past two months. We'd also like to thank Pastor Mayford Whitt and Pastor Gene Sizemore for visiting her. And thank you to the many people who sent cards, she treasured and hung them on her wall where she enjoyed looking at them.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019