Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madgaline Carper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madgaline Carper


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madgaline Carper Obituary
MADGALINE "MADGE" REYNOLDS CARPER, 86, died Friday, November 15, at Jane's Place Personal Care Home in Spencer of a lengthy illness.
She was born on September 30, 1933 to Austin and Rosie Holbert Reynolds, of Clio. She and lived there for many years before moving to South Charleston and Cross Lanes where she resided for 39 years.
Madgaline married Roscoe Carper in September of 1955 and they had three children together. She was a homemaker and loved to collect and read cookbooks. She loved to cook and was known for her chicken 'n' dumplings, pinto beans, cornbread, and cream tomatoes.
She attended several churches in her lifetime, Hurricane Baptist Church, Tyler Mountain Community Chapel and God's Lighthouse. She loved listening to gospel music and preaching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe; son, Austin; brothers, Curtis and Scoval Reynolds; and sister, Georgie Seabolt.
Madgaline is survived by son, Roscoe (Diane) Carper of Lewisburg; daughter, Debra (Greg) Payne of Elkview; grandchildren, David (Julie) Payne of South Charleston, Amanda Carper of Lewisburg, Travis Carper who is serving in the Air Force and stationed in Sumter, South Carolina; one great granddaughter; and 3 great grandsons.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care and Jane Rosiek, with whom she resided for the last nine months, for the excellent care given to her. Also, thanks to Becky Rhodes, Tammy Smith, and Pat Conrad who spent nights with her for the past two months. We'd also like to thank Pastor Mayford Whitt and Pastor Gene Sizemore for visiting her. And thank you to the many people who sent cards, she treasured and hung them on her wall where she enjoyed looking at them.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madgaline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -