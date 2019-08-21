|
|
MADGE LORE, 99, of St. Albans, passed away August 19, 2019.
She was born January 29, 1920. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence and her son, Larry.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Sovine, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and caregiver and great niece Teresa Greene.
Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019