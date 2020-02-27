|
MAE L. ROBINSON, 80, of Montgomery, died February 22, 2020. She was born June 23, 1939, and was the daughter of the late James F, and Lessie Diggs Patterson. Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Smithers, with Rev. William I. Kinney officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church on Saturday. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020