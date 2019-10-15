|
MAE STRINGER (nee COOK), 87, of Spring Grove, Ill., passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Clyde F.; dear daughter of the late Burton and Pearl; loving mother of Kathy Jakaitis, Gale Ree, and Karen Stringer; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 10; and loving sister of the late Bethel, Bobby, and Madeline. Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations of Illinois are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 15, 2019