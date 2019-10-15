Home

Mae (Cook) Stringer

Mae (Cook) Stringer Obituary
MAE STRINGER (nee COOK), 87, of Spring Grove, Ill., passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Clyde F.; dear daughter of the late Burton and Pearl; loving mother of Kathy Jakaitis, Gale Ree, and Karen Stringer; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 10; and loving sister of the late Bethel, Bobby, and Madeline. Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations of Illinois are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 15, 2019
