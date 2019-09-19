|
MALAKEE (HUSSON) ABODEELY, 96, of San Francisco, California, and previously Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her home in San Francisco after a long illness.
She was the 13th child born to Very Rev. Fr. George and Kh. Ghantousse Husson of Aita al-Foukhar, Lebanon. Her father was an Orthodox priest. Malakee came to the United States in 1946 and after a brief period in California, settled in Charleston for a number of years with her brothers and sisters, all of whom are now deceased. She later moved to northern California to be with her two sons.
Malakee took on the tough task of raising two sons on her own, often by working long hours six days a week as a seamstress and dressmaker. She did so without having any formal education and with English as her second language. Her entire life was devoted to her two sons, one of whom (Arthur), passed away at the age of 37 from multiple sclerosis. Her greatest joy in life was her family, all of whom loved her dearly. She was the best mother a child could ask for; an incredible cook; had a great sense of humor and was devoted to God her entire life.
Malakee is survived by her son, George; her grandchildren, Andrew, Alissa, Stella and Grace; her great-grandchildren, Danny and Riley; and numerous god children.
Services and visitation will be held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, West Virginia. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m., with Trisagion prayers being held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, officiated by Rev. Fr. Joseph Hazar. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, West Virginia, are in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, West Virginia.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019