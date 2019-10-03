|
Malinda Sue "Linda" Parker
MALINDA SUE "LINDA" (SAMPLES) PARKER, 81, of Charleston, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019, at CAMC from a sudden illness. A special thanks to the remarkable nurses and doctors in Neuro ICU General Division for the care and compassion they provided for her and the family.
Malinda was preceded in death by her parents, Leon S. Samples of Clay County and Rose Marie Poe (Samples) Ray Baltimore, Md.; sister, LaRhea (Dee) Graham of Ashland, Ky.; and son-in-law, Russell A. Ellis of Charleston.
Malinda was born August 2, 1938, in Charleston. She was a 1956 graduate of Charleston High School and attended nursing classes at Morris Harvey College. She was married for 20 years and made a home in South Charleston for her two young daughters, Kimberly and Leslie. Malinda was a vibrant, independent and caring woman who embraced the changing era of new opportunities. She left traditional expectations of women and boldly entered the workforce following her career goals. Malinda worked in many different aspects of healthcare over the course of her lifetime. She worked as a Medical Office Manager, Medical Assistant in Family Practice and OB/GYN office settings in South Charleston and later in Neurological and Anesthesia Services, located in Charleston. She eventually retired from CAMC General Division as a Medical Transcriptionist.
Malinda then spent her retirement years following her passion in service of others by providing care to the elderly and disabled through home health services in North Carolina, Florida and Charleston, W.Va. Malinda was a warm and compassionate soul, always thinking of others and placing their needs before her own. She will warmly be remembered for her generous heart and infectious smile.
Malinda is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Ellis of Charleston and Leslie Burdette (Chris Burdette) of Poca; two nieces, Susan Graham (Matt Onion) and Sara Graham of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Jeremy Freas (Sarah) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Cody Freas (Heather) of Hurricane, Andrea, Chase and Anthony Ellis of Charleston; and 11 beautiful great-grandchildren. Malinda is also survived by her friend and long time companion, Mr. Joe K. Allen of Charleston.
A celebration of Malinda's life will be Saturday, October 5, beginning at 3:30 p.m. for friends and family at the home of her granddaughter, Andrea Ellis (905 Wilson Street, South Charleston, WV 25309). The family invites all who loved Malinda to come join in this special celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Malinda's name be made to WV Health Right Clinic, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019