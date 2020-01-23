|
MAMIE BALL, 91, of Gordon, W.Va., passed away January 18, 2020, after a long illness.
Born January 16, 1929, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Ball; sons, Jerry and Dean Ball; grandson, Mark Ball; father, Lomer Cook; brother, Buster Cook; sisters, Delcie Osborne, Joy Legg and Ruby Atkins.
She is survived by her children, Danny Ball, Alta Gay (Terry) Weaver and Ron (Karen) Ball. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Terry Allen (Makenzie) Weaver, Leanne (DJ) Smith, Mike Ball, Chris Ball, Josh (Donna) Hillman and Jessica (John) Dandera; great - grandchildren, Gavin (Cassidy) Smith, Jaden Smith, Katie Weaver, Morgan Weaver and Julia Dandera; sister, Icy Dillon; very special friend, Charlotte Yeager; and so many special friends and neighbors.
She was a member of Gordon Union Church for 40 years. She served as Sunday School teacher for the little children for over 30 years. She loved working, whether it was in her garden, her house, flower garden or anything at church. She also loved her family, friends, neighbors, church family and all the little kids, known by them as Mamaw Mamie.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Phil Rowe and Rev. Matt Johner officiating. Burial will be at Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020