MAMIE G. LAWRENCE, 86, of Mt. Olive, passed away on December 10, 2019.
She was born in Belva on June 23, 1933, to the late Christopher Columbus and Mabel Dove Parks Simmons. Along with her parents, she also preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence, and her daughter, Tammy Jo.
She was an avid seamstress, woodcrafter, and she was very crafty.
She is survived by her children, David Lawrence (Marlene Hamrick) of Nettie, Linda Johnson (Charles) of Elkridge, Kathy Hovatter (David) of Parma, Ohio, Evelyn Auxier (Timothy) of Mt. Olive, Debora Blankenbeckler (Keith) of Louisville, Ky., Julie Taylor (Russell) of Florida; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nellie DeBoard of Elkhurst, W.Va., Eva Gray (Jerry) of Turtle Town, Tenn.; brother, Luther Simmons of Bomont, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice nurse Sonya Horrocks and the staff and doctors at CAMC - Memorial Division.
Service will at 2 p.m. on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Thurman Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie. Friends may call from 12 noon on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019