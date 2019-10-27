|
|
MAMIE LAURA "PUNKIN" (BIAS) STONESTREET, 81, of Rocky Fork, passed away October 24, 2019, in Mary's Garden, Marmet Center.
Mamie was born January 4, 1938, on Rocky Fork to the late Raymond and Chrissie Hamilton Bias.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Laura "Peanut" Ball (Frank) of Rocky Fork, Penny Songer (Charlie) of Rocky Fork, Pastor Raymond Stonestreet (Elaine) of Lavallete, Rodney Stonestreet (Angela) of Poca River Road; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Pastor Jarrold Lanham officiating. Private burial will follow in Kelly Family Cemetery, Lick Branch.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mary's Garden for their wonderful care of Mamie over the last year.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019