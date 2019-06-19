MAMMIE MAE NAYLOR,

"Her children arise up and call her blessed; " It is with heavy hearts that her children announce,

Mamie Mae Naylor, of Clendenin, departed this life on June 16, 2019, to return to our Father God until Jesus returns for judgement. Without Mother's light, the world is a darker place. She touched those who were fortunate enough to meet her and she often said, "I love you," to perfect strangers as well as to her loved ones. May we each search our hearts for such a light as she had inside and may God grant us the power to love as she loved.

A consummate caregiver, our Mother was selfless in her pursuit to make others happy. Her concerns always rested on the well-being of her children. They were her roses in the Garden of Life. Her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren added blossoms to her bouquet. Mama had a charitable heart, giving so much, wanting only love in return. She was generous to a fault, sacrificing her own level of care and comfort so as to lessen what she perceived would be a burden on her family.

Mother was a gifted seamstress who would tackle any project, and an amazing cook who could turn a handful of ingredients into a feast. She didn't think her dinner table was complete until it was filled with delicious, home canned and homemade specialties and home baked pies. Mother loved music and as a young girl, began playing the piano by ear. She attended Reamer Hill Community Church and very much enjoyed singing and playing the piano in church.

At 91 years young, Mother was blessed for having provided care for her parents and was preceded in death by them, Clair William and Nellie D. West Lowther. Her six brothers and two sisters also preceded her in death along with her husband, Howard Dewain Naylor, Sr. and daughter, Lorena Jean Long.

She is survived by sons, Howard Dewain Naylor, Jr. (Jeanie) of Big Chimney, Robert Lee Naylor (Mary, deceased) of Lancaster, Ohio, and daughter Laura Jane Bittle (Theron) of Elkview. Also surviving are her precious grandchildren, Rob Naylor, Rebecca O'Brien, Patty Darnell, Howie Naylor, Nicole Long, Kendall Mayo, Theron Bittle, Jr, John Bittle. Great grandchildren surviving are: Caroline and Charlie Darnell and Wyatt, Molly, Connor and Cooper O'Brien. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Clendenin Memorial Gardens.

A public visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.

