MARC PARSONS, 48, died on March 27, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born February 26, 1971, and resided in Handley most of his life. He was a loving father to his children and grandchildren, and will be sadly missed by all who loved him, especially their Uncle Terry.
Marc is survived in life by Dustin Parsons, Brieanna Parsons, Cruze Parsons, all of Handley; Christopher Parsons and Renesmee Parsons of Ohio; step son Hadyn of Ohio.
A service to honor the life of Marc Parsons will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Handley Town Hall, with several speakers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in his memory be made to .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019