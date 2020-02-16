|
|
MARCALENE VIRGINIA MORRIS, 81, of Birch River, went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Montgomery Elderly Care Center, with her daughter by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Ted and Walsie Craft Shaver and was born at Morris, April 19, 1938. Marcalene was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning, yard selling and the beach. She attended the Birch River and Big Union Baptist churches.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Morris, and one son, Henry Morris.
Surviving: Daughter, Marsha Rader and husband Doug of Canvas; son, Gaylord Wayne Morris of Birch River; brother, Ted Shaver of Birch River; two sisters, Alma Jane DeMoss of Birch River, Beverly Adkins of Clay; six grandchildren, Shaun, Rebecca, Katie, Phillip, Christopher and Matthew; five great - grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville, with Pastor Kenneth Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery at Canvas. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020