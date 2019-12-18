|
|
MARCEL JUNIOR PATE, 76, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
He was born in South Charleston to the late Floyd and Mae Pate. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Pate; and brother, Harlen K. Pate.
Marcel was retired truck driver from Standard Foods and US Foodservice. He also served his country in the Air National Guard.
Surviving are his children, Karla Fulks of Cross Lanes, Rebecca Chapman (Darwin Alexander) of Clendenin and Douglas Pate (Pam) of St. Albans; sisters, Sue Plumley (Buford) of Hurricane and Zelda Barrett of Hurricane; brothers, Kenneth Pate of Hurricane and Glen Pate (Debbie) of Creston; seven grandchildren; two great - grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
You may visit Marcel's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Pate family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019