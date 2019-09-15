|
MARCELLA G. PETERS, 60, of Charleston, formerly of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Born January 31, 1959, she was a daughter of the late John and Doris Peters. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, David and Dale Peters.
Surviving are her daughter, Georgiana Dawson (Chris) of Hamlin, and their children, Chase, Riley and Elizabeth; sons, Eric Peters of Charleston and his daughter, Makenzie, and Jason Peters of Virginia and his children, Destiny Johnson and Alex Peters; granddaughter, Maricela Solis; her brother, Bryan Peters of St. Albans.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
You may visit her Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories of Marcella with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Fellowship, 4032 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019