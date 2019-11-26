Home

Marcella "Tiny" Surbaugh

Marcella "Tiny" Surbaugh Obituary

MARCELLA "TINY" SURBAUGH, 85, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
Born on September 17, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Vestie Leo Allison and Beulah Perkins.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Thomas Surbaugh of Charleston; her son, Mike Surbaugh of Charleston; her daughter, Barbara (Mike) Burdette of Charleston; grandchildren, Andrew (Danielle) Burdette of Teays Valley and Josh Surbaugh, also of Teays Valley; and three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Sophia and Emersyn Burdette.
Tiny was an employee of Kanawha County Voter's Registration where she worked the polls during elections for over 20 years. An avid fisherman, she enjoyed fishing with her husband, Tommy. Tiny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great - grandmother and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Visitaition will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Surbaugh family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
