MARCINE DRABENT KARCHESKI, 86, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Hubbard House Hospice in Charleston, W.Va.
She was born in Scranton, PA., to the late Alfonse and Genevieve Drabent. She had one brother, Eugene Drabent.
She graduated from Scranton Central High School, Scranton, Pa., and attended Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia, Pa.
In 1955, Marcine married Eugene Karcheski in Scranton, Pa. They had two children, Joyce and Bruce. Eugene's work with the railroad took the family to Meadville, Pa., Buffalo, N.Y., and finally Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Marcine loved spending time with her family. Her keen sense of humor will be missed by all.
Reading was her passion and she often enjoyed a glass of wine while reading a good book. In the morning, she could be found on the porch completing the Charleston Gazette's Cryptoquip and Crossword puzzles. In the evening, she rarely missed her all-time favorite game show, Jeopardy. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans, W.Va.
Marcine was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband of 61 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Randy) Jones, St. Albans, W.Va., and son, Bruce (Shelly) Karcheski, West Haven, Utah.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marcine's favorite caregiver, Brenda Smart, who worked tirelessly to ensure Marcine was content and comfortable, and to the kind staff at CAMC General;s 4th Floor ICU and the staff at Hubbard House Hospice, who cared for Marcine in her final days.
Per the family's wishes, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers or for donations, please donate to Hubbard House Hospice in Marcine's memory.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019