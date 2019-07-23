|
|
MARDELLE MAE WEBB, 89, of Bowling Green, Kentucky formerly of Millstone, West Virginia died July 18, 2019 in Bowling Green.
Mardelle was born August 6, 1929 in Roane County, West Virginia a daughter of the late Paul Elmore and Marjorie Epling. She was a homemaker and a member of the Henry's Fork Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Annalea Webb Dunn of Bowling Green; three sons, Paul Webb of Washington, West Virginia, Rickey Webb of Stumptown, West Virginia, and Michael Anthony Webb of Austin, Indiana; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mardelle was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ira Hobert "Hobe" Webb in 1986; a daughter, Pauletta Louise Webb; a grandson, Dustin Webb; a great-grandson, Michael Dale Webb; a sister, Betty Conley; a brother, Lester Elmore; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Webb.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the TAYLOR-VANDALE FUNERAL HOME, Spencer, West Virginia with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery near Spencer. Visitation is two hours prior to the service on Wednesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019