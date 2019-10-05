Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann (Williams) Blake


1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann (Williams) Blake Obituary
MARGARET ANN (WILLIAMS) BLAKE, 86, of Clifton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., is serving the Blake Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries