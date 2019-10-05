|
|
|
MARGARET ANN (WILLIAMS) BLAKE, 86, of Clifton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., is serving the Blake Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 5, 2019