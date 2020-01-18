|
MARGARET ANN JOHNSON, 83, of Miami, Fla., formerly of Charleston,W.Va., passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born August 7, 1936, in Lookout, W.Va.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Johnson. Also preceded in death by Deb.
She is survived by her son, Greg Johnson (Pam); daughter, Debbie McCurdy (Jim); grandchildren, Lisa, Lori (Victor), Mike, Megan (Nikitah); five great - grandchildren; and siblings, Joe, Pat, Sue, Linda.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Johnson Cemetery, Strange Creek, with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating.
Greene - Robertson Funeral Home is humbly serving the Johnson family.
Online condolences may be sent to greene-robertson funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020