Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home
600 Riverview Dr
Sutton, WV 26601
(304) 765-5502
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Caballero Rivero
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Cemetery
Strange Creek, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Johnson


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Johnson Obituary
MARGARET ANN JOHNSON, 83, of Miami, Fla., formerly of Charleston,W.Va., passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born August 7, 1936, in Lookout, W.Va.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Johnson. Also preceded in death by Deb.
She is survived by her son, Greg Johnson (Pam); daughter, Debbie McCurdy (Jim); grandchildren, Lisa, Lori (Victor), Mike, Megan (Nikitah); five great - grandchildren; and siblings, Joe, Pat, Sue, Linda.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Johnson Cemetery, Strange Creek, with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating.
Greene - Robertson Funeral Home is humbly serving the Johnson family.
Online condolences may be sent to greene-robertson funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -