Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
Margaret Ann McClellan


1930 - 2019
Margaret Ann McClellan Obituary

MARGARET ANN McCLELLAN, 89, of Montgomery, passed away on August 2, 2019.
She was born in Montgomery on June 3, 1930, to the late Albert L. and Bertie Mildred Welch. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Jack D. McClellan, and son, Jack A. Welch.
She was a long time member of Montgomery Baptist Church, Montgomery, and active in all phases of the church ministry.
Surviving are her children, Karen Divita (Jim) of Chesapeake, Va., Michael McClellan (Melanie) of Charleston and Sue Jones of Daytona Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Jimmy, Steven, Michael, Graham, Levi, Luke, Emily, Jennifer, and Jack, along with four great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor C.J. Rider officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
