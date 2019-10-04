Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Owens Obituary
MARGARET ANN OWENS, 91, of Nitro, passed away on October 3, 2019.
She was born in Mahan on October 28, 1927, to the late Ira and Eliza Toney.
Margaret was a longtime member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Susanne Taylor (Lana) and Leeann Payne (Mike); brother, Roger Toney (Penny) of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Josh Taylor, Aaron Taylor, and Shelby Owens (Donovan Abraham); great - grandson, Benjamin Major O'Dell; along with multiple friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire Assisted Living for all of their love and care of Mimi.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Brandon Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now