MARGARET ANN OWENS, 91, of Nitro, passed away on October 3, 2019.
She was born in Mahan on October 28, 1927, to the late Ira and Eliza Toney.
Margaret was a longtime member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Susanne Taylor (Lana) and Leeann Payne (Mike); brother, Roger Toney (Penny) of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Josh Taylor, Aaron Taylor, and Shelby Owens (Donovan Abraham); great - grandson, Benjamin Major O'Dell; along with multiple friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire Assisted Living for all of their love and care of Mimi.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Brandon Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019