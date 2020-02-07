Home

Margaret Ann "Marty" Sampson

Margaret Ann "Marty" Sampson Obituary
MARGARET ANN "MARTY" SAMPSON, of Boyd County, KY, died January 23, 2020.
Marty was born in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Frank and Hazel Foutty. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William F. Sampson Sr.; three sisters, Eleanor Twohig of FL, Josephine Mecklem of GA, and Judy Eades of WV, as well as a nephew, Patrick Twohig of CA, and nieces, Jan Surface of GA and Barbara Twohig of OK.
Marty is survived by three sons, William F. Sampson Jr. (Janie) of Versailles, KY, James Scott Sampson (Mary Pat) of Niceville, FL, and Mark Stephen Sampson (Rita) of Mt. Vernon, KY. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Kayce Lynn Hayes (Matthew), Stephenie Ann Wellman (Chad), Raegan Jane Graham (Danny); great - granddaughters, Lilyann Storm Hayes and Whitney Wellman, and great-grandsons, Lucas Hayes, Drew Wellman, Chandler Graham, and Jameson Graham, all of KY.
She is survived, as well, by nephews, Tim Twohig (Doris) of FL, Tom Surface (Mary) of VA, David Eades (Laura) of NC; niece, Holly Eades of WV; and brother-in-law, James Eades (Mary) of WV.
Marty was a retired clinical psychologist from Pathways, Inc.
She requested no funeral or memorial service. Instead, there will be a gathering of friends and family at the Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, at 3409 13th Street in Ashland, KY, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9. An order of service will begin at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity.
To share a remembrance of Marty or to express condolence to her family, please visit steenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020
