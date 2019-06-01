|
|
MARGARET BARRY CONNER, 91, of Charleston, daughter of the late David and Margaret Barry, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice of Charleston.
She was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church, Charleston, and was a former member of Central United Methodist Church on Charleston's west side. Margaret was a former School Teacher for the Kanawha County Board of Education and also had worked for Union Carbide on Blaine Island.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Noble F. Conner Jr., and brother and sister-in-law, David and Caroline Barry.
Surviving are her son, Barry Noble Conner (Delia); daughters, Donna Webb (Paul), Mary Gerwig (Charles); grandchildren, Paul Webb Jr., April Mitchell, Brent Conner, Vincent Conner, Sara Triplett; and five great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. Paula Napier officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mtn. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019