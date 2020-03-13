|
|
MARGARET "PEGGY" (DOTSON) PAULEY went to be with her family in Heaven on March 9, 2020, at the age of 81, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., surrounded by loved ones.
Peggy was born on December 7, 1938, in Dartmont, W.Va. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Corbet Dotson; and brothers, Jack and (Carolyn), Bill and (Regina), Doug and Larry.
Survived by her husband, Bill, the love of her life, who always calls her "his bride"; her son, Tom (Dee), and daughter, Kandi Bigby; granddaughters, Stephanie Pauley Dunkle (Jacob), Sydney Delaney, and great-grandson, Julian Livingston "the light of her life"; brother, Bud (Cindy). Also, her faithful companion dog, Buddy, who was with her until the end.
Peggy was the Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #88 of Charleston, W.Va., and Past Grand Matron of the State of W.Va. She loved her Star Sisters and dedicated many hours to her W.Va. Chapter. She was the Past President of the Madison Woman's Club and Grade School PTA in Van, W.Va.
Bill and Peggy loved to travel and enjoyed so many wonderful trips with the Beni Kedem Shrine. Traveling and meeting new people made Peggy light up. Her sense of humor and mischievous smile will always be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beni Kedem Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 2589, Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25329.
Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020