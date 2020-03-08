|
MARGARET EILEEN COMSTOCK, 91, of Cross Lanes, passed away on March 1, 2020.
She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. Eileen worked at and retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony C. Hunt; her mother, Nora Hunt; and her two brothers, Keith Hunt and Dwight Hunt.
Eileen is survived by her sister, Patricia Jones of Kanawha City; her daughter, Pamela Comstock Thompson and her husband Eddie Thompson of Hurricane; son, David W. (Bill) Comstock II and his wife Deborah K. Zegeer of Winfield; grandson, David W. Comstock III; great-grandsons, David and Emmett; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Hunt and Linda Hunt.
Eileen will always be remembered for her style and timeless beauty.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service. Her ashes will be buried at Otterbein Cemetery in Evans, WV.
Donations in mom's honor can be sent to Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020