Margaret Everson Morrison Obituary

MARGARET EVERSON MORRISON, 88, of Hurricane, formerly of Pratt, died Friday July 5, 2019, after a long illness.
Margaret was a graduate of East Bank High School. She retired from Kanawha County Schools where she was a secretary for Pratt Junior High School. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Hansford, where she served on the vestry for many years.
Much appreciation to her caregivers Caitlyn McManamay and Debbie Priestly for their love and compassion for my mother.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Laura Morrison and her fianc Bruce Cooper of Hurricane, and one grandson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Hansford, with Rev. Stan Holmes officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019
