MARGARET K. BURDETTE, 81, of Sutton, passed away November 21, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division surrounded by her family.
Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She retired from Edgewood Country Club. She would treat anyone as her own and loved getting people to enjoy the word of God at church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Vernon Burdette; mother, Geneva Hively; daughter, Charlotte Pitts; son-in-law, Dennis Pitts; and great-great-great-grandson, Tiwan Bailey II.
Survivors include her son, Tony Burdette of Sutton; step-sons, Jack Jarrett of Charleston and Rick Broyles of New York; grandchildren, Sara Burdette of Charleston, Missy Smith of Maryland, Tara Fields and her husband Joshua, Brooks Pitts, Tony Burdette II, all of Sutton; great-grandchildren, Miaha Burdette, Taraj Harris, both of Charleston, and Brittany Kelley, Dalton Fields, both of Sutton.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Donald Jarrett officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hours prior to services, also on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019