MARGARET L. DAVIES, 97, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away on October 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Margaret was born in Hurricane, WV, on March 6, 1922, and graduated from Hurricane High School. She went to work for Union Carbide as an office employee, where she met and married Bob Davies. She continued to work at Union Carbide until she became a full time secretary for her husband in his insurance business where she worked until he retired. She loved Jesus Christ and was baptized at the age of 18. She loved to attend church and was very involved in many church activities. She especially enjoyed working with the youth and made many memories over the years she served. One of her favorite churches was Baptist Temple in Charleston where she made many life-long friends. She was a good woman, wife, and mother and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Davies; parents, Ralph and Della Miller; brothers, Jim and Mose; sister, May.
Margaret is survived by her son, James Davies; daughter-in-law, Victoria Davies; grand-daughter, Samantha Sampson and her husband Ryan; grandson, Zack Harrison; great grand-daughters, Melanie Rose Sampson and Thea Sage Sampson; sister, Betty Litton; niece, Carolyn Curtis; great friends, Topsy and Louise Webber as well as many more nieces and nephews and life-long friends. She was also survived by her grand-dogs, Fanny, Paris and Danny.
A Service to Honor the Life of Margaret will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends and Family may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories of Margaret may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019