Margaret "Lou" Carpenter
MARGARET LOUISE "LOU" CARPENTER, 80, of Sissonville, passed away August 7, 2019.
Lou was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and held an Associate Degree in Accounting from West Virginia Business College, and a special certification in Comptometry. She retired from Sears & Roebuck Auditing Department, where she was a supervisor. After working at Sears for 25 years, she later worked for the Kanawha County Schools as a cook. Member of Charleston Blvd. Seventh Day Adventist Church, and was an avid bowler, having many 300 games. She loved the WVU Mountaineers and Cincinnati Reds.
Lou was a loving wife, mother grandmother, great - grandmother and was an extremely giving and generous person.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband, Cledith "Clete" Carpenter; parents, Cecil and Margaret Layne; and brother, Tim Layne.
Surviving her are daughters Pam Miller and husband Bo of Sissonville, and Gina Bays and husband Barry of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Jason Smith and wife Missy of Charleston, Zach Miller and wife Lani of Sissonville, Magee Bays, Michael Bays and Macy Bays, all of Richmond, Va.; great - grandchildren, Blake Miller and Mackenzie Miller, both of Sissonville, and Layla Tuttle of Richmond, Va.; brothers, Jim "Bronco" Layne, Richard Layne and wife Debbie; sisters, Sue Holden, Priscilla Painter and husband Bill, all of Sissonville. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews extended family and friends who are also left to mourn her passing.
Special thanks to Debbie Jordan, Bev Moore and her sister-in-law, Debbie Layne. Special thanks to Hospice Care for the love and compassionate care she received.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Al Mendez and Pastor Joel Klimkewicz officiating. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, also at the Funeral Home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carpenter Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019