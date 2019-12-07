|
|
MARGARET SUE PRUE, 78, of Wharton, passed away December 5, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a member of Wharton Missionary Baptist Church and a retired legal secretary for Shaffer and Shaffer.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; sons, Charles Marshall Prue of Maryland, Franklin Ray Prue of Bim, and William Allen (Medina) Prue of Charleston; mother, Velma Cardwell; grandchildren, Harry Marshall Prue of Maryland, Franklin Gerald Prue of Charleston and Joshua Scott Prue of Kentucky.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, Ky. Friends may call one hour prior at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7, 2019