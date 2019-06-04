Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3624 Winfield Rd
Winfield, WV 25213
(304) 586-2542
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wallace

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Wallace Obituary
MARGARET KATHALYN WALLACE, 100, of Winfield, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 at Bellaire of Devonshire, Scott Depot.
Born August 27, 1918 in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, Margaret was a daughter of the late Robert and Mabel Maddy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rodney B. Wallace, and brother, Jack C. Maddy.
Margaret grew up on the west-side of Charleston, and later moved to Winfield. She retired from the Rubin H. Donnely Corp. as a receptionist and was a Methodist by faith.
She is survived by her children; Robert Edward Wallace (Betty) of Roanoke, Va., John Phillip Wallace of Pasadena, Md., Kathlyn Wallace DeBord (Beattie) of Winfield and Stephen Rodney Wallace (Judy) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Margaret is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bellaire of Devonshire and HospiceCare for their love and care they have shown our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168.
A private family service will be held and burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may share memories of Margaret by visiting ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Wallace family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now