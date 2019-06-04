MARGARET KATHALYN WALLACE, 100, of Winfield, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 at Bellaire of Devonshire, Scott Depot.

Born August 27, 1918 in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, Margaret was a daughter of the late Robert and Mabel Maddy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rodney B. Wallace, and brother, Jack C. Maddy.

Margaret grew up on the west-side of Charleston, and later moved to Winfield. She retired from the Rubin H. Donnely Corp. as a receptionist and was a Methodist by faith.

She is survived by her children; Robert Edward Wallace (Betty) of Roanoke, Va., John Phillip Wallace of Pasadena, Md., Kathlyn Wallace DeBord (Beattie) of Winfield and Stephen Rodney Wallace (Judy) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Margaret is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bellaire of Devonshire and HospiceCare for their love and care they have shown our mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168.

A private family service will be held and burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

You may share memories of Margaret by visiting ChapmanFuneralHomes.com

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019