MARGARET TURLEY-YOUNG of Dunbar passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was a retired secretary, involved with Hospice, St. Johns Manna Meal, Kanawha Valley Senior Services, Alzheimer's Group Quarry Manor, AARP, and was a member of the St. Albans Moose.
She was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Delmer: son, Daniel of PA; grandsons, Jon and Brian both of PA; step-daughters, Rosemary of Dunbar, and Becky of NC; and step-grandson, Zander of NC.
A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020