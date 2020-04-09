Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee Street West
Charleston, WV 25302
304-343-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Ellen (Todd) Mullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

MARGERY ELLEN (TODD) MULLINS, 90, of Charleston, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Purity Bakery, The Diamond Department Store, and Embees Department Store during her life. She was a born-again Christian who loved going to church and serving the Lord. She had attended Mt. Calvary, Canaan, and Cathedral of Prayer Baptists churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver L. Mullins; daughter, Connie Sue Mullins; parents, Sampson D. and Julia (Mace) Todd; brother, Ernest Todd; sisters, Norma Todd, Audrey Levers, and Elinor Keckley.
Surviving: Son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Ann Mullins; grandson, Stephen Mullins, who she adored; brother, Mike Todd; sister-in-law, Phyllis McCormick; several nieces, nephews and her many friends.
Margery had spent the past few years at Dunbar Center nursing home and the family would like to thank the staff there for the care she received.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
There will be no public funeral service. A private service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's research or the . Pray that Alzheimer's disease never touches your family.
The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bollinger Funeral Home
Download Now