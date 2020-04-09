|
MARGERY ELLEN (TODD) MULLINS, 90, of Charleston, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Purity Bakery, The Diamond Department Store, and Embees Department Store during her life. She was a born-again Christian who loved going to church and serving the Lord. She had attended Mt. Calvary, Canaan, and Cathedral of Prayer Baptists churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver L. Mullins; daughter, Connie Sue Mullins; parents, Sampson D. and Julia (Mace) Todd; brother, Ernest Todd; sisters, Norma Todd, Audrey Levers, and Elinor Keckley.
Surviving: Son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Ann Mullins; grandson, Stephen Mullins, who she adored; brother, Mike Todd; sister-in-law, Phyllis McCormick; several nieces, nephews and her many friends.
Margery had spent the past few years at Dunbar Center nursing home and the family would like to thank the staff there for the care she received.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
There will be no public funeral service. A private service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's research or the . Pray that Alzheimer's disease never touches your family.
The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 9, 2020