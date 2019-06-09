Resources More Obituaries for Margery Entsminger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margery Entsminger

Obituary Condolences Flowers MARGERY ENTSMINGER, 94, passed from this life to eternity on May 31, 2019.

She was born on March 10, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, to Benjamin and Florence Ewing. Her father was a United Brethren minister and moved his family to Charleston when Margery was 10 years old. She grew up on the West Side of Charleston and graduated valedictorian from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1942. Margery attended Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, where she graduated with honors.

In 1946, Margery married Charles Entsminger after he returned from serving in the Army in World War II.

Margery worked as an executive assistant for Union Carbide for 34 years. Margery was an accomplished pianist, a competitive tennis player, and an avid gardener. She served her community in many capacities. She hosted meals and tutoring sessions for underprivileged children in her home. She served as a reading tutor at Richmond Elementary School. She served as a corporate volunteer for Junior Achievement.

She played piano for the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Children's Chapel. She played piano singalongs at Arthur B. Hodges Nursing Home and Edgewood Summit. She most recently resided at Bellaire at Devonshire in Teays Valley and regularly played the piano for the other assisted living residents until the week she passed away.

She was a member of the Quota Club of Charleston, the West Virginia Symphony League, the Weberwood Garden Club, and the West Virginia Federation of Republican Women. She was also a member of Kanawha Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents, by her loving husband of 67 years, and by her twin sister, Ellen Pratt.

She is survived by her son, Kurt Entsminger and his wife Jenny, and by her four special nieces and their husbands, Lynn Lutes (Roger), Gale Carignan (Charlie), Kim Luiggi (Mark) and Jill Bauer (Eddie). She is survived by three grandchildren, Elizabeth Entsminger Rubis, Nathan Entsminger, and Chase Entsminger, and by six great nieces, Christie Wilkins, Deidre Lutes, Christine Luiggi, Courtney Bauer Snyder, Carrie Bauer Parsons, and Kendall Bauer Olson. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Rex, Genevieve, Noah, Charlie, Beau, Emily and Benjamin, as well as by 10 great-grand nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Kanawha Presbyterian Church, Charleston, with Rev. W. Patterson Lyle officiating. Friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. A reception will be held at the church at the conclusion of the service.

Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Kanawha Presbyterian Church, Charleston, with Rev. W. Patterson Lyle officiating. Friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. A reception will be held at the church at the conclusion of the service.

Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.