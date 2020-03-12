Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map

Margie Ann (Grass) Herdman

Margie Ann (Grass) Herdman Obituary

MARGIE ANN (GRASS) HERDMAN, 53, of Scott Depot passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Grass; sister, Cynthia McClanahan; brother, Anthony Grass.
Margie was a homemaker and a member of Freedom Promise Ministries, Fraziers Bottom. She served in the Army Reserves.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Herdman; sons, Jessie Lilly and Joshua (Ashley) Lilly; father of the sons, Doug Lilly; parents, Jim E. and Earlene K. Adkins Grass; brother, Jamie Grass. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Faith, Kailey and Aubrie Lilly.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Sherry Shamblin officiating. Burial will be in Alford Cemetery, Hurricane.
Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Margie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Herdman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
