MARGIE ANN (GRASS) HERDMAN, 53, of Scott Depot passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Grass; sister, Cynthia McClanahan; brother, Anthony Grass.
Margie was a homemaker and a member of Freedom Promise Ministries, Fraziers Bottom. She served in the Army Reserves.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Herdman; sons, Jessie Lilly and Joshua (Ashley) Lilly; father of the sons, Doug Lilly; parents, Jim E. and Earlene K. Adkins Grass; brother, Jamie Grass. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Faith, Kailey and Aubrie Lilly.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Sherry Shamblin officiating. Burial will be in Alford Cemetery, Hurricane.
Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Margie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020