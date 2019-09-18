Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Margie (Nutter) Crane

Margie (Nutter) Crane Obituary

MARGIE (NUTTER) CRANE, 90, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019.
Raised in Russelville, WV, Margie was the daughter of the late Alden Stonewall and Nina Flint Nutter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Golden N. Crane; sisters, Alma and Lola Bell; and brother, Shirley.
She attended Bible Center Church before she had a stroke.
She was a devoted Christian woman and a homemaker. Margie loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Sherri Lynn Crane of St. Albans; sons, Al Crane (Kelley) of Grants Pass, OR, Steve Crane (Cindy) of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Ginny (Chris), Jared (Isabel), Reilly, Lily; great - granddaughter, Golden.
Family wants to thank all the wonderful caregivers who helped with her over the years and the Hubbard Hospice House West.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. noon Thursday, September 19, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Kevin Traube officiating. Burial will follow in Casto Cemetery, Fairplain, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may visit Margie's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family- owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Crane Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019
